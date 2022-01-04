Aquinnah: It’s a new year!

It’s a new year! If you are reading this that means you’ve made it through the last couple of years, which have been a little rough. Here are a couple of options here in town to help you start your new year off right. The Outermost Inn is serving lunch Thursday through Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm, and brunch on Sunday from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

Make a reservation for brunch if you want to make sure you get in. Come and dine — in the middle of the day — with your friends and neighbors. Once you are sated, you can turn your attention to more spiritual matters. You can go over to Carl Widdis’ wishing tree at his graveside and make an intention or promise to do a service or kindness to someone. Carl’s tree will be up until April, and it serves as a good reminder of what is really important in our world.The Aquinnah library has changed its hours.

It is now open Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 pm, and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. They are also happy to make special arrangements if you need assistance outside of regular hours. Please email aq_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-645-2314 with your inquiries or special requests. On Jan. 8, 15, and 22, from 10 to 11 am, Jannette Vanderhoop will lead a virtual yoga class. This class is free, and all levels of yoga experience are welcome. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. On Jan. 11 and 25 at 5 pm, the knitting group will meet via Zoom. This is a beginner-friendly knitting group for all ages with materials and instructions provided. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register and organize pick up of your materials. On Jan. 13 at 3 pm, the book group will meet to discuss “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.



Pathways hosts a bi-weekly senior discussion group called “Gray Matters” led by Genevieve H. Abbot, who is also a senior, for people over the age of 65. The group meets every other Friday from 10 to 11 am via Zoom. The meetings in January will be on the 14th and 28th. Ms. Abbot is an Island senior, and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and a master’s degree in theater. You can contact her at mvgengen@gmail.com with any questions. The Zoom link can be found at pathwaysmv.org. Pathways is also hosting their Tuesday night Writers and Poets group from 7 to 9 pm. There is limited in person space, and you can also attend virtually, go to their website to register.



Rachel and Mike McDonald came for a New Year’s visit from Ithaca, where there oddly was still no snow. Billie Diamond was also here, visiting her mother, Faith Vanderhoop, and her younger brother, Golden, over the holiday and there was much good cheer (and a little teenage snarkiness) all around. Happy Anniversary to Joan LeLacheur and Richard Skidmore who celebrated 30 years of marriage on New Year’s Eve. I had the pleasure of seeing them out for a walk on the day of their anniversary and they seem very happy and still in love (and also fit and stylish). We should all be so lucky. Happy Birthday to Elise LeBovit who celebrates on Jan. 7.