Journaling has many great benefits — it allows you to be introspective, thoughtful, and it improves your writing abilities. Lara Tupper, who taught writing at Rutgers University for years, presents this workshop online via the Vineyard Haven library and Be Well M.V., the Brooks Public library, and the Provincetown Public Library. Sign onto Zoom Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 5:30 pm for this special presentation.