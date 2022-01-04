Court Report: Dec. 16 – Jan. 6

Dec. 16

Donald F. O’Shaughnessy, Edgartown; DOB 06/08/1999, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation.

Aldair J. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 04/04/1996, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: case closed.

Dec. 17

Rebecca A. Comito, Vineyard Haven; DOB 07/05/1952, violated abuse prevention order: status review (Nolle Prosequi, or deceased).

Rose Capobianco, West Tisbury; DOB 08/24/1999, assault and battery on family/household member: case closed.

Dec. 20

Annamarie H. Gavin, Burlington, Vt.; DOB 06/15/1992, two counts of shoplifting by asportation: continued to pre-trial conference.

Annamarie H. Gavin, Burlington, Vt.; DOB 06/15/1992, two counts of shoplifting by asportation: continued to pre-trial conference.

Nicholas A. Barbera, Vineyard Haven; DOB 01/05/1986, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, furnished false ID information to law enforcement: continued to pre-trial conference

Benoit Baldwin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 07/19/1975, failed to register as a sex offender: continued to motion trial.

Chrystal L. Angelini-Thomas, Edgartown; DOB 10/23/1973, assault and battery: continued to pre-trial conference.

Richard E. O’Connor, Hyannis; DOB 04/08/1955, trespassing: continued to pre-trial conference.

Dec. 23

Leandro Miranda, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/30/1990, subsequent offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, improper operation of a motor vehicle: arraignment with a term of release set at $200 bail.

Lucas Ramos, Oak Bluffs; DOB 03/19/1991, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, crosswalk violation: case closed

Michael P. Serino, Oak Bluffs; DOB 03/12/1991, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.

Beau S. Henderson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 01/26/1981, abandoned motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Devin Hayes, Everett; DOB 09/03/1997, operated motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.

Vladi Lukan, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/04/1994, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: arraignment.

Vincent A. Ferro, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/06/1956, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed

Nathan J. Manzone, Tisbury; DOB 08/28/1989, number plate violation to conceal ID: case closed.

Benjamin J. Debettencourt, Oak Bluffs; DOB 08/07/1999, unsecured/uncovered load, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Vincente Milhome, Oak Bluffs; DOB 07/05/1975, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: case closed.

Corey S. Smith, Edgartown; DOB 02/08/1993, assault and battery, assault and battery on person 60 years or older or disabled, assault with dangerous weapon: case closed.

Joshua Grant, Edgartown; DOB 11/17/1995, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial conference with further condition of no abuse of alleged victim.

Kiara Vought, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/17/1996, failed to stop/yield, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation: motion to advance for the purpose of disposition filed, motion allowed by agreement.

Dec. 24

Tsanko H. Georgiev, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/19/1998, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, in possession of Class B drug: continued to pre-trial conference with $100 bail.

Dec. 27

Richard E. Fogt, West Tisbury; DOB 02/13/1967, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial conference.

Jan. 6, 2022

Laura Bernard-Maciel, Edgartown; DOB 08/21/1970, mistreating/interfering police horse/dog, animal cruelty to by custodian: arraignment.