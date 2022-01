Chef Katie Leaird brings a special meeting of the Pasta Club to the FARM Institute. For January, participants will use farm fresh eggs and other ingredients to make Orecchiette con le Cime di Rapa, “little ear” noodles with broccoli rabe and toasted breadcrumbs. Head to the farm on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 5:30 to 7 pm, to chef up some delicious pasta with anchovies, red pepper flakes, and toasted pangrattato. Email lbrown@thetrustees.org or call 508-627-7007 to register.