Boy hoopsters beat Barnstable

The Vineyarders boys basketball team beat Barnstable on Tuesday, 57-40. Ryan Koster had a career night, with 27 points and eight steals.

“He played with great effort and energy, and really sparked our team on both ends of the floor,” Head Coach Mike Joyce told The Times.

Geo Meikle and Matheus Rodrigues both also had strong games inside the paint, bringing in double-digit rebounds. Rodrigues added seven blocks.

The game got off to a slow start for the Vineyarders; the team came together in the second and third quarters to build a 24-point lead.

The team is now 2-2 on the season. Joyce said the team has shown its youth with an abundance of turnovers in the team’s two losses, to Old Rochester Regional and Dover-Sherborn.

“There will be some growing pains throughout the year, but we have shown some growth so far, and just need to keep working hard and supporting each other, and we will eventually develop better consistency,” Joyce said.