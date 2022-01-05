MVRHS sports wrapup

Girls basketball drops game to Nauset

The Vineyarder girls basketball team had a quiet week, and their record fell to 0-3 in a loss to Nauset on Dec. 30. Head Coach Melissa Braillard told The Times the team has been practicing to gear up for their game against Barnstable on Wednesday night. A game against Cardinal Spellman was canceled due to the opposing team’s coach having COVID.

“We are a young team with no seniors. We’re working on confidence in shooting, commitment level, making sure everyone shows up to practice and builds up their skills,” Braillard said.

COVID wipes out boys tourney trip

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys hockey team had hoped to travel to the University of New Hampshire to defend its championship from prepandemic play, but COVID-19 had other ideas. The team had to remain on-Island, and did not play over the holidays, Coach Matt Mincone told The Times.

The team returns to action at home Wednesday at 4:30 pm against Dennis-Yarmouth, with a record of 2-1.

Girls team defeats Norwell

The MVRHS girls hockey team was also shut down over the holidays because of COVID, but returned to action on Sunday with a solid team win, 3-1, first-year Coach Geoghan Coogan told The Times. “We had excellent goaltending and defensive play. Everyone came together,” Coach Coogan said.

Goalie Nellie Long, a junior, is in her first year of game action, Coogan said. Meanwhile, freshman Izzy Blake scored two, and Savannah Meader also chipped in one of what he called “beautiful goals” in the win.

“The girls came back and got right into the groove,” the coach said, pointing out that COVID also shut them down for a few days over the holidays.

The girls are scheduled to bring their 2-4 record (0-3 in league play) to Scituate on Wednesday.

“The more they come together as a team, the more we’re going to win, and they started to do that,” Coach Coogan said. “That’s our focus. When we’re churning on all cylinders and they’re playing for one another, the wins are going to start racking up, and we can see that already happening, and that’s pretty cool to watch.”

Boys win, girls take loss in swimming

The Vineyarder swim team welcomed Bishop Connolly to the pool on Dec. 28, and snagged a 102-48 win for the boys team, and gave up a 58-37 loss for the girls team, which only had four players.

The girls team placed a close second in the 200 medley relay with a 2:35.16 time. Lily Hayes came in first in the 200 IM with a new personal best of 3:00.69.

Next up was the 50 free. Sylvia Carroll swam a personal best 29.83 for second place in the 50 free. In the 100 free, Sylvia Carroll earned a new personal best of 1:06.34 and first, followed by Lily Haynes, at 1:13.54 in second.

The boys team of 11 swimmers took a commanding lead from the start. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team snagged a 2:07.34 time for first place.

The boys team got a first, second, and third finish in the next event, the daunting 500 free, where all three swimmers swam personal best times: Simon Hammarlund (6:25.25), Andy Carr (6:25.72), and Ronan Mullin (6:53.79). The team’s next meet is Thursday, Jan. 6, at home versus Barnstable. The event starts at 3 pm, and will be livestreaming on the team’s Facebook page, facebook.com/mvswimteam.