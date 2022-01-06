Local offices open for election

Election season on Martha’s Vineyard is coming up. If you’re thinking about taking up a public office here are the various elected positions with open positions. Nomination papers are not available through the town clerk’s office in each town except Tisbury.

According to Tisbury town clerk J. Hillary Conklin, Tisbury is awaiting word from the state legislature about a special request to move the annual town meeting out of town. Once an annual town meeting date is set, then the annual town election can be set, which will allow Conklin to create nomination papers with correct dates for submission.

Edgartown (filing deadline: Feb. 24, election: April 14)

1 select board seat

1 board of assessors seat

1 board of health seat

2 finance advisory board seats

1 Land Bank commissioner

1 park commission seat

1 planning board seats

1 water board seat

1 constable

1 school committee seat

Oak Bluffs (filing deadline: Feb. 24, election: April 14)

1 select board seat

1 board of health seat

5 finance advisory board seats

1 Land Bank commissioner

1 park commissioner

1 planning board

1 cemetery committee

2 water district seats

1 wastewater commissioner

1 school committee seat

Tisbury (Filing deadline: TBD, election: TBD)

1 select board seat

1 board of assessors seat

1 board of health

3 finance advisory board sears

3 library trustees

1 planning board seat

1 water board seat

1 constable

1 school committee seats

West Tisbury (filing deadline: Feb. 24, election: April 14)

2 select board seats

1 board of assessors seat

1 board of health seat

1 town moderator

2 finance advisory board seats

2 library trustees

1 park commission seat

2 planning board seats

1 town clerk

1 tree warden

3 school committee seats

Aquinnah (filing deadline: April 17, election: May 12)

1 select board seat

1 board of health seat

1 town moderator

1 Land Bank member

1 library trustees

2 planning board seats

1 school committee seat

Chilmark (filing deadline: March 9, election: April 27)