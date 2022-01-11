Chilmark:  Join the March for Voting Rights

An M.V. winter wonderland seemed a perfect start for easing into January. I hope everyone manages to stay warm both in and outdoors as we drop into single digits. It feels like a pandemic blur again, easy to be in ’22, but months continue to fade too quickly. I’m thrilled the M.V. Playhouse has honored my former Cleaveland House poet, keeping a namesake with Arnie’s Poetry Cafe. Take a listen to a wonderful reading in Arnie Reisman’s honor, bit.ly/ReismanTribute.

If you need to send a wish into the universe, try the “wishing tree” beside Carl Widdiss’ gravesite. Make a promise to do a good deed, change a habit, or be of service in some way. The adorned tree will stand until the spring. Take State Road to Rose Meadow Way, and the Gay Head Cemetery will be on your left.

Nancy Aronie’s new book, “Memoir as Medicine,” will be available on March 22, but you can preorder it now.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, at 11 am, join the MV March for Voting Rights; meet at the Tisbury drawbridge. Indivisible MVY, the M.V. Democratic Council, and M.V. MLM are heeding the call from the family of Dr. King, who asks “local activist groups to march over their local bridges, focusing on the need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act in honor of Dr. King on his birthday.” Tell your friends to check for local marches wherever they live. Learn more by emailing Dana Nunes at dananunes4@gmail.com.

The Great Pond Foundation’s third virtual workshop, “Pond Data and Climate Change,” will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 1 pm, featuring Liz Durkee, climate change planner for the M.V. Commission, discussing planning for climate change with a focus on pond management. A panel discussion on how scientists and managers can work together to combat the impacts of a changing climate using data-driven management will follow. Email erin@greatpondfoundation.org to RSVP and receive a Zoom invitation.

The Sassafras Homeschool eight-week winter program begins Friday, Jan. 14, from 9 am to 3 pm. The Saturday Outdoor Program, for ages 7 to 14, begins on Jan. 15, from 9 am to 3 pm. These outdoors programs include “learning and participating in a land culture project, practicing earth and ancestral skills, harvesting and outdoor processing, naturalist skills, natural and indigenous history, and activities to quiet the mind.” Learn more and register at sassafrasmvy.org.

The Chilmark Library hosts Scott Lively, co-founder of Raise American, a 100 percent grass-fed, organic, American beef company, who will discuss his book “For the Love of Beef: The Good, the Bad, and the Future of America’s Favorite Meat,” on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 pm, and talk about the angst facing producers across the entire industry. Lively’s book looks at options for the producer, lessons for the consumer, and what he sees happening inside the halls of Congress. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 4 pm, join M.V. poet laureate Jill Jupen for a discussion about the Black Mountain Poets Charles Olson, Robert Creeley, and Robert Duncan, who promoted a nontraditional poetics described by Olson as “projective verse.” Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite.

At Pathways Arts, Tuesdays are “Open Writing and Poetry,” a series moderated by Ron Slate from 7 to 9 pm; you can be in-person or Zoom. Washington Ledesma’s “Early Paintings” and Dena Porter’s “Photographs: Reflections Here and There” continue to hang through January. “Gray Matters” is on Zoom with Geneveve Abbot, Fridays, Jan. 14 and 28, 10 to 11; write mvgengen@gmail.com for more info and link. For online programs, films, and inspiration, see pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom; the Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at https://bit.ly/CCCservices.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

