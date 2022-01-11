1 of 5

Everyone loves a good spinach and artichoke dip, including me. What’s not to love about an ooey, gooey dip packed with flavor and golden brown cheese melted on top? It’s a classic restaurant appetizer that can also be made up right in your own home, and served alongside just about any dipping device. A great idea to bring to a party, make as a dinner appetizer for the family, or in my instance, to finish up all the random bags of unfinished chips and crackers in my pantry.

Spinach, Artichoke, and Cheese Dip

1 package frozen chopped spinach

1 can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

8 oz. cream cheese

4 oz. sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

1½ cups five-cheese Italian-blend shredded cheese

Thaw and strain the spinach and set aside. Drain and chop the artichoke hearts into smaller chunks.

Combine and stir cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, and shredded cheese in a medium-size mixing bowl. Mix in spinach and artichoke hearts. Spoon into a small baking dish. (I used a leftover metal tin to avoid washing baked cheese off a Pyrex pan, which I am glad I did.)

Bake uncovered in the oven, or toaster oven, at 375° for 25 minutes, and the gooey goodness is ready for dipping!