Edgartown: Keeping my sanity

I always lull myself into a false sense of security that January is a slow month. And it would be if I didn’t still do some bookkeeping work on the side. I slowly stroll into January and somewhere around the 9th or 10th of the month, I begin to freak out because I realize I have tax forms to prep and accounts to balance to get things to accountants. I’m in that second phase now, where I am always plotting my time outside of school, what can be spent bookkeeping, what can be spent lesson planning and prepping, and what can be spent keeping my sanity. Add into that the pressure of working in a school during the peak of COVID and flu season, ridiculously cold weather, and my kids traveling back to Hawaii and Arizona, and I’m just one big ball of nerves. I’m working on incorporating yoga and meditation into my life. I want to be a tranquil human.

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard and Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard are co-sponsoring the March for Voting Rights at 1 pm on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family has encouraged people to march in his honor and memory, crossing local bridges, to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. Marchers will start out at 5 Corners and march over the drawbridge, ending at Eastville Beach.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Jake Pertile on Jan. 7, Becky Minnich on Jan. 11, Anne Williamson on Jan. 14, and Kevin Casey on Jan. 15.

Looking to clean up and organize during the winter? The West Tisbury and Oak Bluffs libraries are sponsoring De-Cluttering and De-Personalizing with Mike Ivankovich at 7 pm on Thursday, Jan. 13, via Zoom. Ivankovich will explain de-cluttering and de-personalizing, and then share 50 things you can throw away today.For Zoom access, go to bit.ly/3njdSqz.

The Farm Institute is offering What’s for Dinner with Chef Jenny Devivo on Friday, Jan.14, from 5:30 until 7 pm. This week’s offering is Sheet Pan Suppers — learn the (clean up) wonders of an easy breezy sheet pan dinner. The cost is $32 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Masks are required in the kitchen. You must register for this event and can do so at

thetrustees.org/event/71308/.

January usually brings with it New Year’s resolutions. I’m not a fan of them myself but still, I’ve been cleaning up my eating and trying to get back into an exercise routine again. And this year, the Edgartown library is here to help us. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7 pm, they are offering So Many Diets! Evaluating your choices, with dietitian Judy Palken. This session is the first of a series of monthly talks presented by Palken, a registered dietitian who provides the information and guidance to help you make healthful, effective dietary changes and has been generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library. Visit bit.ly/eldiets to register. This program will not be recorded.

Did you know the Edgartown library also offers online yoga on Sunday mornings at 9 am? Certified yoga instructor Jelisa Difo leads a weekly online class in Restorative Yoga, a practice that allows you to slow down, restore, and relax your body through passive stretching. During the long holds of restful poses, your muscles are allowed to release tension and welcome deep relaxation into the body and mind. Experience and flexibility are not required but pre-registration is and you need some props. Check out the details at bit.ly/egyoga.

I’d just like to remind families of Edgartown School students that we still try to get the kids outside during the day for some fresh air and exercise. It’s super important to send your kids in with warm coats, hats, gloves, and other warm clothing, plus boots for the snow and muck, for their safety and well being. Parents of littles may also want to send in some extra clothing too, as the school nurse no longer has extra clothes around to lend kids when they get wet out on the playground. The kids really want to get outside most days, but must be dressed appropriately.

That’s about it for this week. Be careful out there. Omicron is everywhere, it seems. Mask up, keep some distance between you and others, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands often, and consider getting vaccinated. Hopefully, we are getting through the peak of this variant now and will soon see those numbers decrease again. Stay safe and stay healthy.