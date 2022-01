Nowadays, people are spending more time in their homes than ever before. Why not make your living space more comfortable and less cluttered? The Oak Bluffs and West Tisbury libraries offer a fun virtual program on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 7 to 8:30 pm where antique and collectible veteran Mike Ivankovich will explain how to go out with the old and in with the new and eliminate the clutter from your life. Email ccooney@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.