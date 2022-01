The Farm Institute invites pizza lovers to show up on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 3 to 4:30 pm, for a special cooking class with Stoney Hill Pizza chef and owner Nina Levin. Beginning with the basics of making and shaping dough, sauce selection, and choosing the right toppings, participants will make their own pizza and bake it in the wood-fired oven. Email lbrown@thetrustees.org or call 508-627-7007 for more information.