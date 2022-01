My Heart Asked My Hands

By Zachary Wiesner

My heart asked my hands

Will we ever be safe?



Will we ever embrace

Growing old?

Will we ever stop

Feeling alone?

My hands told my heart,

Start by holding hands with yourself,

Then open your arms

To everyone else.

Zachary Wiesner lives in West Tisbury.

