Tisbury: Serving up Community Suppers

Heard on Main Street: Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?

Something that rarely happens in today’s world: We will celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday on his actual birthday.

Our bit of snow last week was very pretty for a while. I was unhappy with how slippery it got for quite a while afterward. Maybe it will help lower the COVID numbers if people only go outside to play in the snow, and stay home for a bit afterward.

My Connecticut father loved the snow, which was just as well because we always had a lot of it on the ground in the northwest corner of the state. He claimed the hills around our little town reached up and scraped the snow out of the clouds before it could get to Hartford. It certainly seemed true for the years I lived there.

He died soon after I married, so my children never got to know him. He was a man of many talents, and had taught me to read before I was 4. He began by carefully reading stories to me by Thornton Burgess, published daily in the N.Y. Herald Tribune. Soon I was able to read them to him. He never let me forget how special our time together was.

So it was a wonderful treat when many years later, my stepfather found a booklet of recipes printed by the Congregational Church, where my father was a longtime member. One recipe was for baked apples, which he loved. My English mother had never heard of that one. Next Thursday, Jan. 20, Chef Look will prepare Baked Apples with Homemade Custard. With many fond memories in my mind, I signed up to watch this program from 5 to 6:30 pm, online through the Edgartown Library.

Island churches are serving meals for the hungry to be picked up through April. Sign up with email or phone. There are different times. For those who cannot drive, there is often a delivery option.

Supper is available Thursday in Tisbury for pickup at 5 pm from St. Augustine’s Church, call 508-693-0131; and at 5 pm Friday from Grace Episcopal Church, call 508-693-0332.

On Saturday you can go to the Trinity Parish House, across from the Tabernacle, in Oak Bluffs at 5:30 pm; call 508-693-4424.

Meals are also available during the cold months in Edgartown on Sunday at 12:30 pm at the Federated Church, 508-627-4421; and on Monday at 5:30 pm at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 508-627-5330.

Tuesday is at Chilmark Community Church at 5:30 pm, 508-645-3100. The West Tisbury Congregational Church serves on Wednesdays through April. Sign up with email, or phone 508-693-2842. Then pick it up curbside.

Cape Cod Healthcare sends me health news. The latest has a column about eating less and not losing weight. These are notes from “A better way to lose weight — and be healthier.” This doctor writes that eating less and moving more just by itself won’t help lose weight. He says there is a simple solution: Eat a plant-based diet that focuses on foods that are fresh and found in nature. “Cookies don’t grow on trees, so you don’t eat that,” he said. “When you eat natural foods, your body processes them well, and those chemicals don’t interfere.”

Now, I’m not giving up cookies. But he points out that in order to get the same 240 calories from carrots as you would from a can of soda, you would have to eat 10 raw carrots. The soda would leave you hungry, but you’d be full before you could eat 10 carrots.

Then he says that it’s about nutrient density. A tablespoon of oil has over a hundred calories. That’s the same as 2 cups of blackberries. And you would feel much fuller. So maybe I’ll go for a cookie and 2 cups of blackberries.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse has “Monday Night at the Movies,” featuring classic films for $5, at 6 pm. January features film noir, with “Angel Face” on the 17th, and “Niagara” and “Touch of Evil” the following weeks. See mvplayhouse.org for more.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Donna Paulson. Tomorrow, wish the best to Tyler Paulson. Monday belongs to Chuck Downing. Maybe he could go fly a kite to honor Ben Franklin, who shares this birthday. Think chocolate: Happy birthday to Patti Linn on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Why do we wash bath towels? Aren’t we clean when we use them?