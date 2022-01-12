Hats off as Vineyarders cruise to victory

1 of 9

The MVRHS girls hockey team had a dominant 7-2 victory over Scituate on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Freshman Izzy Blake led the team with three goals in the game, which was rescheduled because of COVID issues over the holiday break, Coach Geoghan Coogan told The Times.

Junior Alana Nevin played well, as did goalie Nellie Long.

“Things are going great,” Coach Coogan said. “We seem to be really catching our stride and playing well. It was a big win.”

This week ahead looks to be a busy one. As The Times went to press Wednesday, the team was scheduled to face off against Sandwich on the Island, and a tournament over the weekend. On Monday, Latin Academy comes to the Island for a makeup game, depending on COVID issues.

“We’re just trying to keep everyone as healthy as we can, knock on wood,” Coogan said.

Boys hockey team skates to win

After a long drought of games because COVID canceled a road trip to University of New Hampshire’s annual tournament, the MVRHS boys hockey team defeated Saint John Paul II, 6-2. “They just needed to play a game is what it came down to,” Coach Matt Mincone said.

Freshman Hunter Johnson scored his first varsity goal, then his second, and added a third for a hat trick. Hunter plays on a line with two other freshmen, Frank Paciello and Nate Averill.

“We played better and showed growth,” Coach Mincone said. “The younger guys have started producing.”

It’s typical to put freshmen on a line with a senior, but that typically results in the younger player always looking for the older player in the offensive zone, he said: “They’re creating their own identity. It’s fun to watch.”

Other goals against Saint John Paul II were scored by Will Brugiere, assisted by Nick BenDavid, Liam Conley also netted his first varsity goal, with an assist from Jake Scott, and Nick BenDavid got an empty-netter. The team is now 4-1.

“I like the progression we’re seeing,” Coach Mincone said. “We’re playing well.”

The team has a busy schedule coming up — COVID willing — Bourne (Wednesday), Mashpee/Monomoy (Saturday), and Hopkinton (Monday).

“We’re a hard-working team that’s going to have trouble finding goals,” Coach Mincone said. “That’s not good for a coach with no hair.”

Vineyard swimmers compete on Nantucket

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School swim team traveled to Nantucket on Saturday to compete in the Cape Cod Classic.

The Vineyard and Nantucket were joined by Saint John Paul II and Barnstable. The Vineyarder girls earned 10 points, placing fourth. The Vineyarder boys earned 90 points, and placed second, just behind Nantucket — the highest finish the team has ever had at the classic.

Co-captain Delilah Hammarlund, Sylvia Carroll, Lily Haynes, and Bailey Moore were the only four Vineyarder girls able to compete.

The girls placed sixth in the 200 medley relay with a 2:38.84 time. In the girls 50 free, Sylvia Carroll (29.86) placed sixth, Lily Haynes (32.69) placed ninth, and Bailey Moore (42.94) took 12th.

Lily Haynes went on to swim the 100 fly in 1:19.74 for fourth place. In the 100 free, Sylvia Carroll (1:06.62) placed seventh, and Delilah Hammarlund (1:09.13) was eighth. In the 100 breaststroke, Delilah Hammarlund (1:29.93) placed fifth, and Bailey Moore (1:56.00) placed eighth.

The boys team continued their strong showing.

The relay team of co-captain Christian Flanders, Andy Carr, Nathan Cuthbert, and Emmett Silva (2:09.60) placed third, and Ashton Upole, Yossi Monahan, Kaua DeAssis, and Elijah Reed (2:22.96) placed fifth. Co-captain Ruairi Mullin took first place in the 200 free with a 2:03.93, followed up by Kaua DeAssis (2:32.18) in fourth, and Yossi Monahan (2:43.39) in sixth.

Christian Flanders dropped nearly a second off his personal best time and finished in 24.25 for second place in the 50 free. Nathan Cuthbert finished in 25.88 for third, followed by Emmett Silva with a new personal best time of 26.27 for fourth. Andy Carr swam for first place in the 100 fly (1:11:33). In the 100 freestyle, Ruairi Mullin swam 55.51 for second, Emmett Silva (1:02.20) for third, and Ashton Upole (1:11.11) for seventh. Nathan Cuthbert took 10 seconds off his best 500 time, finishing in 6:52.60 for second place.

The boys relay team, consisting of Ruairi Mullin, Emmett Silva, Nathan Cuthbert, and Christian Flanders, has been a dominating force this season. They took first place with a 1:42.65. The boys relay team is working to qualify for sectionals (1:40.44) and states (1:39.33). In the 100 backstroke, Andy Carr placed third 1:13.95, and Kaua DeAssis fourth 1:22.32. Yossi Monahan dropped almost 4 seconds off his best time, swimming the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.67 for fourth. Last up, in the 400 free relay Kaua DeAssis, Andy Carr, Yossi Monahan, and Ruairi Mullin placed second in 4:21.77.

The team’s next meet is at home on Jan. 11 versus Saint John Paull II. The first event begins at 3 pm, and the meet will be livestreamed on the team’s Facebook page.

Girl hoopers fall to Dennis-Yarmouth

The Vineyarder girls basketball team lost to Dennis-Yarmouth Tuesday, 68-34. The Purple’s Maria Andrade finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and one block. Delilah Oliver had eight points, five rebounds, and one block. Additionally, Elelna Giordano played a well-rounded game. But D-Y’s 10 three-pointers proved to be insurmountable for the Vineyarders.

“We had a hard time defending the shooters and getting back on defense,” Head Coach Melissa Braillard said.

Boy ballers lose close game to Dennis-Yarmouth

The Vineyarder boys basketball team came close to victory Tuesday night in a 52-49 loss, but a go-ahead three-pointer with less than 30 seconds led the D-Y Dolphins to the win. The Vineyarders came alive in the third and fourth quarters, outscoring D-Y 31-25, but the early quarters proved too hard to overcome for the Purple.

Middle school hoops

In girls middle school play on Jan. 6, the Oak Bluffs Blazers traveled to Edgartown and edged the Eagles, 17-15. Samilly Guimaraes led the Blazers with 10 points, Reese Malowski scored five, and Abby Geary added a bucket in the second half. Edgartown’s Ava Townes scored a game-high 13 points, and Hailey Smith chipped in two more for the Eagles.

In boys action on Tuesday afternoon, the host West Tisbury Hawks jumped out to a 25-2 halftime lead, and beat Edgartown, 45-34. Fletcher Zack drained three treys for the Hawks and led all scorers with 13 points, Leo Napior scored nine, and Landon Lepine and Aeneas Forrester added six apiece. Griffin Buehler scored 11 for Edgartown, and Nathan Larkin had seven, with Brayan Silva and Xeandre Miller each scoring six.

At the Tisbury School on Tuesday, Jacoby Light lit up the scoreboard with 21 points and 11 assists to lead the Oak Bluffs boys over the host Tigers, 58-21.