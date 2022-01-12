NAACP MV to hold membership drive

NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Martha’s Vineyard branch announced it will be hosting its 37th annual membership drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, at 1 pm via Zoom, according to a press release.

The drive will feature James Jette, superintendent of Milton Public Schools, as the keynote speaker.

Jette moved from Boston to Martha’s Vineyard as a middle school student with his parents, Elizabeth Ann Jette and Vincent Jette, and his four siblings, Robert Jette, Christine Rodriguez, Grace Robinson, and Bernard Jette, according to the release.

“I moved from Boston when the busing of students was prevalent in the city. Students were transported from their neighborhood schools in an attempt to help diversify Boston’s public schools. As many of you will recall, busing was met with a lot of resistance. So, as you can imagine, relocating from a predominantly African American and Latino community in Boston to a predominantly white community in Oak Bluffs was a culture shock,” Jette said in the press release. Jette said in the press release that sports (football, basketball, and track) helped him to acclimate to Martha’s Vineyard much more easily.

Jette became Milton’s school superintendent on Aug. 26, 2020. Before that, he served as the principal of Milton High School for eight years, and the principal of Pierce Middle School for four years, among other roles. For the past four years, Jette mentored Boston College graduates aiming to become administrators.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3fe66db. General admission tickets are $40 plus a fee, and discounted tickets for those under 21 years old are $20, plus a fee.