Tear it down; build it up

To the Editor:

A tried and true formula. Buy it, ignore it and let neglect do it’s worst. Raze it, double the size of what was there and call it an act of preservation or total renovation. It is neither. Another antique home will be destroyed. Blessings have been given, renderings will be offered without an appreciation for scale as an element of history. It will be torn down quickly. It is sad. This is what the Island has become. Once again Nantucket has shown us the way.

Stephen Caliri

Edgartown