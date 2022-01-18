Edgartown: Boy, do I miss them

Is it just me, or has January 2022 been a wee bit of a rough start? I try to look for the silver linings, but they seem to be very adept at hiding these days. Time to break out the big searchlights, I reckon. Maybe I’ll peruse some seed catalogues and dream of spring. On the bright side, it does stay lighter longer these days. I even managed to sneak in a run on one of the more temperate days this past week. Well, see there — silver linings abound.

My babies have now headed back to their homes away from home, and I am once again an empty-nester. It never gets any easier to let them go be their adult selves with their adult worlds and dreams. It’s wonderful to watch them go live their lives, but boy, do I miss them.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Cathy Merrill and Eli Gundersen on Jan. 16, Kevin Gundersen on Jan. 17, Pamela Alwardt on Jan. 21, and Marnely Murray and Kelley Sullivan on Jan. 22. And happy anniversary to Paulo and Justine DeOliveira, who celebrated 14 years of marital bliss on Jan. 17.

The Edgartown library is offering a live virtual cooking event on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5 pm. Chef Chris Look will be making baked stuffed apples with vanilla custard sauce, which sounds downright dreamy. Chris has been a professional chef for almost 20 years. This program has been generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library, and you can register at bit.ly/BakedAppleRegistry.

The M.V. Family Center and M.V. Arena are holding a Stroller Skate event on Jan. 24, from 10:30 until 11:30 am. Families are invited to bring strollers or wheelchairs onto the ice at the rink and skate around for this once-a-month event.

You can enjoy a rousing game of trivia at Town Bar & Grill MV on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 pm, hosted by DJ Dyno Mike. Email them at info@townbarmv.com to reserve your space. Please provide your name, how many are in your group (with a max of six people), and cell phone number.

The Church Street Project is underway, and will continue until April 1. The temporary bus stop will be on Pease’s Point Way North, by Planting Field Way. The public restrooms will be closed, but temporary facilities will be set up in the courthouse parking lot. Church Street is closed between 7 am and 4 pm Monday through Friday, but the parking lot remains open behind the courthouse, with the exit heading back toward Main Street. And the Post Office remains open.

My deepest condolences go out to the McCarron family. Like so many others, I was completely shocked by the news that Johnny (“Duzza”) McCarron passed away last week. I can’t really even find the words to express my thoughts and feelings as I’ve tried to process the news. We grew up alongside the McCarron kids. I was friends with Mary, Phil and my brother were in the same class, and John and my sister were in the same class. And I have so many great memories of playing at the McCarron house. Mr. and Mrs. McCarron certainly had their hands full. These are the hard things that come with our small, close-knit community, but also the blessings. We all share in the sadness of such losses, but are also here to support one another. My thoughts go out to Mrs. McCarron — Grannie Annie — and the rest of the family at this time. I hope they all take solace in knowing how well loved John was by all of those who knew him.

That’s about all I have for this week. Have a great week. Get some sunshine and fresh air if you can. Wear your mask, keep your distance, wash and sanitize your hands for you.