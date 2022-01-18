Poet’s Corner

Produce
By Clark Myers
Peas today —
Green toes with tendrils
nested under
a fluorescent sun in the false furrows
of a northern market.
Emerald hope
against the winter chill,
displaced sugar
this product of Chile —
this taste
of Spring and Summer
side by side
roots and rutabagas
shabby relatives
thick skinned and waxed.
Peas!
Out of season
sweet as sugar
take me to Summer
somewhere.
Clark Myers is an active member of the poetry community on Martha’s Vineyard. He lives in Vineyard Haven.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.