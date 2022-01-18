Poet’s Corner

Produce

By Clark Myers

Peas today —

Green toes with tendrils

nested under

a fluorescent sun in the false furrows

of a northern market.

Emerald hope

against the winter chill,

displaced sugar

this product of Chile —

this taste

of Spring and Summer

side by side

roots and rutabagas

shabby relatives

thick skinned and waxed.

Peas!

Out of season

sweet as sugar

take me to Summer

somewhere.

Clark Myers is an active member of the poetry community on Martha’s Vineyard. He lives in Vineyard Haven.

