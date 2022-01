The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) hosts a virtual presentation on the essential work they are doing to preserve and support the delicate ecosystems of the town and the Island. The Tribe’s natural resources department will discuss programs and present live videos of preservation work in the Menemsha Pond Complex. Learn about these efforts on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 5:30 pm via Zoom. Email envcoord@wampanoagtribe-nsn.gov or call 508-645-9265 for more information.