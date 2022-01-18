Tisbury: We are just so lucky

Heard on Main Street: If your New Year’s resolution is already gone, try a new one. Make peace with your past so it won’t mess up the present.

Or you could try what my daughter did. Her husband wanted a new bike trainer for Christmas — and is delighted with it. So she has bought one for herself, too. They are still trying to drop those pounds added in the first year of COVID-19. And she says this one is fun, too. As I understand it, you are riding with another bicyclist — this one competing in the Tour de France. They love it, because they can slowly catch up with him.

She and her husband are musicians. They are having some issues with their instruments. She is finding it hard to control the humidity on very cold days when the heat is on more often, and her piano seems to be reacting to the humidity level going up and down so frequently now. I thought I was the only one having trouble with one or two days being really, terribly, unreasonably cold, and then suddenly a warmer day, which usually includes a bit of rain. You just can’t please some people.

But it would be nice if the bitter cold could get rid of a few COVID germs. These high numbers are a bit frightening. I certainly cannot complain about all my wonderful friends, getting mail or groceries, bringing homemade soup and cookies, or doing so many things to make my life easier. We are just so lucky to live on this Island.

I do have to apologize. The telephone number to request supper on Thursdays at St. Augustine’s Church is 508-684-6270. The number in last week’s column is the home number for the guy running it. I am very sorry (and so is he).

Save the date for the Covid Monologues M.V. book launch on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1:30 to 3 pm at the West Tisbury library, inside or outside, light refreshments and warm cider. Books for sale. Authors available for signing.

Or, in addition to Amazon, you can buy “Covid Monologues M.V.” at Bunch of Grapes, Edgartown Books, Alley’s, Stefanie Wolf Designs, Cronig’s, or Integrated Healthcare & Vineyard Pilates. Books cost $12.95 each. Net proceeds benefit the Vineyard Committee on Hunger.

If you enjoy the annual discussion group for “Great Decisions Foreign Policy,” you now know it begins on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 7 pm. It runs weekly for nine weeks, through April 7. Before it begins, you should see a short video “master class” and read an article from a briefing book on specific challenges facing our global community. The group then meets on Zoom to discuss avenues for resolving those challenges.

A limited number of briefing books can be purchased at the library for $25, payable by cash or check to the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library. Copies will be available for in-library use.

For more, email reference librarian Ruth Konigsberg at rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org, or visit bit.ly/GDclassregister.

The V.H. library also invites you to join the Spice Club, a cookbook group that meets one Tuesday a month, this month on Jan. 25, at 6 pm. Registration comes with a sample pack of the spice, and a little history. Prepare a recipe. Then come and discuss your opinion, experience, and love or hate of this spice. This month is cumin seed powder. Register with amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Cathy Deese of Cathy’s Coiffures and Anne Downing of Off Main Street. I do hope it is one of the warmer days this week.

Heard on Main Street: Trying to declutter? It is really easy. Just get rid of anything that isn’t useful, beautiful, or bringing joy to your heart.