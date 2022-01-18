World affairs discussion group

The Vineyard Haven library will be virtually hosting the Great Decisions Foreign Policy discussion group this year, which will meet weekly for nine sessions. It is based on a program from the Foreign Policy Association that involves reading articles from the “Great Decisions 2022” briefing book, watching a documentary film series, and discussing the issues with the local community.

The briefing book gives background information, policy options, and thought-provoking questions on global topics. Each week, the library group will focus on one of these critical issues: Changing Demographics, Outer Space, Climate Change, Russia and the U.S., Myanmar and ASEAN, Quad Alliance, Drug Policy in Latin America, Industrial Policy, and Biden’s Agenda. The documentary films, which include MasterClass videos, will provide further information on the specific challenges that will be discussed.

The first Great Decisions meeting via Zoom is on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 7 pm, and the group will continue to meet every Thursday until April 7. A limited number of briefing books are available to purchase at Vineyard Haven library, and copies are offered for in-library use. They can also be obtained through the Foreign Policy Association. For more details and to register for Zoom access, visit bit.ly/policygroup. If there are any questions, email Ruth Konigsberg at rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211, ext. 115.

For additional information about the Great Decisions program, visit fpa.org/great_decisions.