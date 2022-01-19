MVRHS sports highlights

1 of 17

Indoor track preps for postseason

The girls and boys indoor track teams dropped their meets to Nauset Tuesday. The girls lost 59-37, but had standout performances from Eloise and Adrienne Christy. Eloise won the high jump at five feet, and the 300-meter dash with a 45.24 time. Adrienne won the mile at 5:33, and the 1,000 in 3:26.

The boys team saw a 4×4 relay win with a group composed of Zach Utz, Jonathan Norton, Daniel Da Silva, and Duncan Brown. Zach also won the mile race at 4:37, Jonathan won the 1,000-meter in 2:48, and Da Silva won the 600-meter.

Head Coach Joe Schroeder said the team is missing some sprinters and throwers, but the team is training for postseason play.

“We’re just now focusing on getting ready for postseason,” Schroeder said. “Running at the Reggie Lewis Center for the remainder of the season.”

Boys hockey wins two tight contests

Coach Matt Mincone’s boys hockey team is 6-1, but hasn’t been as dominant as that record might indicate. “I may sound like the worst coach in the state whose team is 6-1,” Coach Mincone said. “I don’t want them getting content with things.”

On Saturday, the Vineyarders narrowly defeated Mashpee/Monomoy 2-1 in overtime. MVRHS played sluggishly, and Mashpee/Monomoy, which hadn’t played in a while, came out with high energy, the coach said.

Will Bruguiere scored the game winner in OT. Finn Lewis scored the other goal in that game.

“What I told the team is at the end of the day, a bad win is better than a good loss sometimes,” Coach Mincone said.

On Wedesday, Jan. 12, the team defeated Bourne 4-3. In that game, Will Bruguiere had a hat trick. “He kind of took that one over,” Coach Mincone said. “It was a tight game. The tight games … are becoming too much.”

The team now has some time off before playing Nantucket on Saturday, Jan. 29. The coach would like to reschedule a game that was canceled against Hopkinton because of weather. The gap in games is a result of midterm exams at the high school.

Meanwhile, COVID continues to be a challenge to manage. That along with injuries is making it tough to keep a consistent lineup on the ice, Coach Mincone said.

That being said, the coach said he was able to push the team in practice this week, and was happy with the result. “We’re still in this identity process that should come together,” he said. “We had a great practice, I really pushed them to personal limits, and they got through it, which is awesome to see. I’m super-proud of them. That may be the turning point.”

Girls basketball loses to Sandwich

The girls basketball team fell to Sandwich on Jan. 13 in a 57-39 loss. Despite the final score, the girls lost by only 18, which was closer than the team’s last bout with Sandwich.

Vineyarders Maria Andrade and Alaina Giordano scored 14 points each. Alaina scored four threes in the fourth quarter, with three of them coming as a hat trick. The team was supposed to play Dover-Sherborn on Monday, but the game was canceled.

Coach Melissa Braillard told The Times that the team is improving, but has been hampered by illness. “Our skills are improving. Sandwich is the best game we’ve played as a team,” she said. “We’re really young, and just trying to develop. Looking to get the first win this week.”

Boys basketball drops close game to Sandwich

It was another close one for the Vineyarder boys basketball team Tuesday night in a 69-65 loss to Sandwich.

Geo Meikle and Matheus Rodrigues dominated the paint by scoring 14 and 17 points respectively. Matheus snagged 15 rebounds as well.

“While Geo and Matheus worked the inside, Tobey Roberts and Nate Story got hot from the outside, making five threes each,” Coach Mike Joyce wrote in an email to The Times. Nate finished with 19, while Tobey scored 15.

Nico Arroyo also did a great job on defense and controlling the ball on offense.

The team entered the second half down by 16. Sandwich standout Logan Murphy shot 19 points in the first half, but was held to only four points by a revived Vineyard defense in the second half. The game was all tied up in the middle of the fourth quarter, but a tough shot put Sandwich up in the last second.

“I saw a lot of good things, especially in the second half. Hopefully we can build off that and keep improving,” Joyce said.

Swim meet sees new personal records

The Vineyarder swim team welcomed Saint John Paul II (SJP) to the Island for the last home meet of the season, winning the boys meet 81-58 and losing the girls meet, with only two MVRHS swimmers, 77-20.

With only co-captain Delilah Hammarlund and Sylvia Carroll able to swim, options were limited for the girls. They both competed in the 50 free, with Sylvia placing first and snagging a new personal best of 29.14. Delilah took second with 30.76, beating all three SJP swimmers. Sylvia earned another first place in the 100 free, with another personal best of 1:05.75. Delilah swam in the 100 breast for second place in 1:31.03.

“It’s impressive that only two swimmers were still able to earn 20 points for MV. Good work girls,” Coach Jen Passafiume wrote in an email.

The boys have now won four dual meets in a row this season.

In his first meet with the team, eighth grader Grady Stalgren placed second in the 200 free in 2:46.20. Next up, Ruairi Mullin secured a first place in the 200 IM in a personal best, 2:23.7.

Nathan Cuthbert had a 25.74 time in the 50 free and got first place. Kaua DeAssis’ new personal best time 28.07 got him second place. Grady Stalgren placed fifth at 34.43.

Andy Carr dropped a second off his 100 fly, finishing in a personal best 1:10.66 for second place. Emmett Silva also swam a new personal best, 1:19.04, for third. Ruairi Mullin earned another first place in the 100 free in 57.29, followed by Elijah Reed, taking nearly 10 seconds off his best time, finishing in 1:09.86 for third. Nathan Cuthbert took 16 seconds off his time, for a new personal best of 6:36.44, for first, and Kaua DeAssis dropped 33 seconds, for a new personal best of 6:43.18. The boys 200 yard free relay team of Ruairi, Emmett, Kaua, and Nathan placed first in 1:54.52. Andy, Grady, Elijah, and Yossi finished third in 2:04.42. In the 100 back, Emmett Silva cruised in for a personal best 1:12.50 for first, followed by Andy Carr at 1:15.00 in second. Yossi Monahan just outtouched the lead SJP swimmer in the 100 breaststroke for first with 1:25.65. In the final event, the 400 free relay team of Ruairi, Grady, Elijah, and Kaua finished first in 4:32.12.

The team will be on the road for the rest of the month. The team will travel to Sandwich on Jan. 20 and Nantucket on Jan. 28. The season ends with the Cape and Island Championships on Feb. 5.