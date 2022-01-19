Rob Galibois to seek open DA’s seat

Rob Galibois, 52, a defense attorney with extensive ties to the Cape and Islands, has confirmed he will seek the Democratic nomination for Cape and Islands district attorney. “I am very excited about the days, weeks, and months ahead as I have an opportunity to demonstrate to the people of the Cape and Islands that my résumé qualifies me for this esteemed position,” Galibois told The Times. “One of my biggest priorities is community engagement.”

Galibois plans to officially announce his campaign next week. The confirmation that he intends to run comes two weeks after Cape and Island District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced he would not seek re-election after nearly 20 years in office. O’Keefe took over for Phil Rollins, who created the Cape and Islands DA’s office, and held the position for 32 years.

The district attorney’s office has been under Republican control for more than 50 years, since Rollins backed legislation to split the Cape and Islands into its own district in 1974. But O’Keefe leaves with no apparent successor on the Republican side. His first assistant, Michael Trudeau, has let colleagues know he’s not a candidate.

There are no announced candidates for the Republican nomination. Sources have told The Times O’Keefe’s assistant district attorneys have been scrambling to find a potential candidate.

Galibois once served as an assistant district attorney in the superior court under Rollins, then O’Keefe, from 1997 to 2003. He served as a major felony prosecutor in Barnstable Superior Court, as well as a jury session prosecutor in the district court and lead prosecutor in Falmouth District Court. According to his résumé, Galibois trained new assistant district attorneys and prosecuted more than 100 cases to a jury verdict.

Since then, Galibois has become a well-known defense attorney on the Cape and Islands, the South Shore, and the South Coast. Most recently, and of note to Martha’s Vineyard residents, Galibois is the defense attorney for Joseph Noe, who is charged in the 2019 murder of Eric Voshell of Oak Bluffs — a kiling that allegedly involved two rival motorcycle gangs in a confrontation in Fall River.

Galibois, who currently has his own private practice based in Norwell, has been the lead attorney in more than a dozen murder cases. His caseload has included more than 2,000 cases, and he has argued for defendants in all of the state’s courts, including the Supreme Judicial Court.

He lives in Norwell, where he is a member of the Democratic Town Committee, with his wife, Nikki, and his sons, Max and Cam. Though he currently lives off-Cape, he plans to have a residence on the Cape by Feb. 1. Galibois previously lived for 18 years in Bourne, where he served on the town’s planning board. His children were born at Cape Cod Hospital, and he and his wife were married on the Cape.

Galibois is a 1988 graduate of Boston College High School, a 1992 graduate of UMass Amherst, and earned his juris doctorate at Massachusetts School of Law in 1995. He passed the bar that same year.