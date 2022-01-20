Maura Healey announces bid for governor

Ending months of speculation, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has announced that she will run for governor.

Healey formally entered the race for governor Thursday, putting economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront of a campaign that she said would be built on “teamwork,” the State House News Service reported.

Healey, 50, released a video Thursday morning announcing her candidacy for governor after two terms as attorney general, the news service reported. She highlighted her work taking on predatory lenders, and suing Exxon Mobil and Purdue Pharma over their roles in climate change and the opioid epidemic, according to the report.

The Boston Democrat said as governor she would work to “get our economy back on track,” expand job training opportunities, make child care more affordable and fight climate change.

“I know the years of the pandemic have been really hard, but I see a state that’s coming together with courage, grit and caring to do great things,” she said in the video.

Healey plans her first campaign event in Boston on Thursday morning.

Her decision to enter the race comes nearly two months after Gov. Charlie Baker announced he would not seek a third term. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who would have been Baker’s likely Republican successor, also announced she would not run. Geoffrey Diehl, who is supported by former President Donald Trump, is running for the Republican nomination.

Two other Democrats have also announced candidacies — Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen, according to the news service.

Healey would appear to be the odds-on favorite with a campaign warchest of $3.7 million. She would be the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in Massachusetts history, the news service reported.

Jane Swift served as Massachusetts governor after Gov. Paul Cellucci stepped aside to be ambassador to Canada.