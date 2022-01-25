Aquinnah: Wouldn’t that be nice?

February starts on Tuesday, we are now one step closer to, what? I don’t even know what to look forward to anymore. Maybe this omicron wave will ebb in February? Maybe there will be a fun thing happening somewhere that we can go to safely. Wouldn’t that be nice? I hope everyone is managing to stay healthy while COVID is infecting much of our population.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury Community Suppers Program has begun, and will continue weekly on Wednesday nights through April. You must register for a meal through email at wtcomsuppers@gmail.com, phone 508-693-2842, or with the online signup on its website, wtcongregationalchurch.org. You can pick it up curbside, or there is a delivery program for those who cannot drive. They are also in need of volunteers; if you are interested, contact Marjorie Peirce at the above email. The suppers are supported by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation and many other businesses and people.

The library is wrapping up its programming for January. On Jan. 29 from 10 to 11 am, Jannette Vanderhoop will lead a virtual yoga class. This class is free, and all levels of yoga experience are welcome. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. There are some cool online access and streaming services available if you have a library card with the Aquinnah library. There’s Kanopy, a streaming service that features thousands of acclaimed documentaries and films, and Creativebug, which is an online resource offering videos, online classes, and patterns for all sorts of crafts. You can also access the New York Times online for free from home, using the library’s code. If you need help with homework, go to Brainfuse, an online tutoring service offering individual academic assistance in core subjects, a 24/7 writing lab, practice tests for skill building, and more. All the above services can be accessed by going to aquinnahlibrary.org/resources.

The next session of Pathways biweekly senior discussion group, “Gray Matters,” led by Genevieve Abbot, will be on Friday, Jan. 28 from 10 to 11 am via Zoom. You can contact Abbot with any questions at mvgengen@gmail.com. The Zoom link can be found at pathwaysmv.org. Pathways is also hosting its Tuesday night “Writers and Poets” group from 7 to 9 pm. There is limited in-person space, and you can also attend virtually; go to their website to register.

Happy birthday to Jamie Alley, who is doing a wonderful job curating the Monday Night Movies at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse; he celebrates on Jan. 28. David Vanderhoop celebrates the next day, Jan. 29; Mary Ambulos of the Chilmark School celebrates Jan. 30, and Adam Gebb on Feb. 2.