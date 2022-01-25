Court report: Jan. 13 – Jan. 21

Jan. 13

Luiz A. Depaula, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/11/1970, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: case closed.

Scott F. Warren, Oak Bluffs; DOB 07/14/1970, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference with $500 bail.

Riley S. Jackson, Edgartown; DOB 03/18/2002, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference with further condition of no abuse of the alleged victim.

Lenthia T. Lewis, Chilmark; DOB 02/14/1987, trespassing: 12 hours of community service fulfilled, case closed.

Jan. 18

Richard E. O’Connor, Hyannis; DOB 04/08/1955, trespassing, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Edivaldo Demoura, Philadelphia, Pa.; DOB 08/30/1963, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Ray B. Blanchette, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/20/1963, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Emily B. Cray, Vineyard Haven; DOB 06/17/1992, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 20

Jason Miskovsky, Edgartown; DOB 11/26/1984, second offense of operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas R. Wilkins, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/05/1994, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference with $300 bail and further conditions to stay away from and to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Jan. 21

Timothy L. Prescott, Savannah, Ga.; DOB 02/20/1995, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, concealing ID of number plate violation, speeding: continued to pretrial conference with $350 bail, and must contact probation twice a week until pretrial conference date.