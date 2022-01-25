Edgartown Council on Aging events

February 2022

Michael Haydn, Piano Voice Guitar. Zoom performance on Friday, Feb. 4, from 1-2 pm. Please join us as we welcome Michael to perform a small selection from his extensive repertoire on the piano.

Tom Dresser Book Talk. Friday, Feb. 11, at 1 pm on Zoom. Please join us in welcoming Tom to speak about his latest book, “Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution.”

Adele Dreyer on Piano. Friday, Feb. 18, at 1 pm. Join us for an hour with this lovely pianist. Log in, relax, and enjoy.

Conversation Group. Thursdays, Feb. 10 and 24, from 11 am to noon if in-person, 1-2 pm if on Zoom.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 am.

Knitting for Charity meets Tuesdays 10 am-noon at the Anchors or on Zoom. All are welcome. Yarn and supplies provided.

You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register for lunches.

Brown Bag Lunch pickup at the ECOA. Tuesdays 11 am – 12:30 pm. $3. See newsletter for weekly offering.

Friday Café To-Go! Pickup at the Anchors. Fridays 11 am – 12:30 pm. $5. See newsletter for weekly selection.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays 9:30-10:30.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays at 9 am.

The Anchors Mahjong group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-3 pm. Please call if you would like to join, or if you are interested in learning the game.

The Anchors Bridge group meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30-3:30 pm. Please call Carol Fligor at 508-627-8811 for more information.