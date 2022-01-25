Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

Weekly Zoom Exercise

Monday

8:45 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

PHASE II REOPENING OF OBCOA

Phase II began Monday, Nov. 1. Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have some programming back in OBCOA, following COVID-19 protocols.

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm, Knitting with Nancy Merjos.

Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFOs — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Stay tuned for upcoming activities. Conversation with Joseph Sollitto will be returning soon.