Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 17 – 21

EDGARTOWN

Jan. 18, Edward N. Williams and Megan H. Williams sold 7 Peases Point Way South to Christian Cann and Caitlin Cann for $2,400,000.

Jan. 18, Garrett J. Platek and Laura Platek sold 6 Muskeget Ave. to Steven Feder and Amy Winston for $850,000.

Jan. 20, Marilyn H. Vukota, trustee of 49 Anthiers Realty Trust, sold 49 Anthiers Way to Kevin Banks and Sarah Banks for $1,025,000.

OAK BLUFFS

Jan. 21, Thomas A. McCullough sold 105 Eastville Ave. to Snapdragon LLC for $1,045,000.

Jan. 21, Althia Tweiten sold 71 Simpson Ave. to Margo Hadley-Bell and Carl Bell for $1,100,000.