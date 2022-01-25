Tisbury Senior Center

As Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over til it’s over.” Our doors are again closed due to the recent new COVID variant. Browse our activities. Have fun experimenting with card design, or calming with meditation. Read a favorite book. Tell us about your faves when we all regather. Keep up with stretch and breath!

Food Distribution, Feb. 1 and 15, 10 am-noon

Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic Tuesday, Feb. 1-15, 10:30-11:30 am

Diabetes Support Group; Caregivers/family members invited. Call 508-696-4205.

Fuel Assistance Applications now available.

Other programs: Gogo Parent — Providing transportation for older adults who may have medical appointments/events.

Call Council on Aging at 508-696-4205 or Healthy Aging for info about safe home modifications at 508-954-0357.

ACTIVITIES: Unfortunately, we’ve had to shut down public access again. We are available Monday through Friday, 8:30-4, to answer your calls/questions. When our activities resume, we hope you will enjoy:

Mondays

Knitters, 10:30 am: We are starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by!

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, 10:30 am: templates provided at class

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Most Favorite Book/Author, w/group discussion; don’t be shy, stop by! 11 am

Meditation Yoga with Steve, 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed by discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, Feb. 13 and 27, 11 am Topic continues: “Positivity Matters!”Bridge/Rummy/4 Kings Corner for Seniors, 1:30 pm. Call 508-696-4205, M-F, for information.

Fridays

Party Bridge with Trudy, 1 pm