Welcome to new Veterans Service Officer

Randy Dull started training for the job of Dukes County Veterans Service Officer on Jan. 18. Randy joined the U.S. Army in June 2000, and served for 15 years between active duty and National Guard. He was stationed in Germany and Washington State. He deployed to Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and finished his service as a staff sergeant.

Randy hopes to use the knowledge that he gained while in the service to help the veterans’ community on the island.

Randy is married to the former Heather Mcelhinney, and lives with her in Vineyard Haven. The veterans’ community would like to extend their congratulations to Randy on his new job, and wish him luck.