Chilmark poised to demolish fire station

Chilmark will demolish its aged fire station in mid-February, select board member Bill Rossi said during a Tuesday meeting. John Keene Excavation is expected to do the work, he said. Rossi also said contractors will finish breaking up a boulder next to the station on Thursday.

Prior to the station demolition, asbestos contractors will abate asbestos wallboards in the station, town administrator Tim Carroll told the board. Carroll was unable to recall the original abatement bid, but told the board the figure has risen by $12,000 because the second floor of the station wasn’t previously calculated. He also said another $4,000 to $5,000 will be added to the price due to cost associated with removing insulation that has potentially come into contact with asbestos. Rossi later told The Times he believes the original bid was $30,000. Bids for the overall fire station and Tri-Town Ambulance headquarters project are “still on target” to be opened Feb. 14, Carroll said.

In other business, planning board member Richard Osnoss told the board due to the desire to preserve more acreage at Peaked Hill, the planning board is mulling restructuring Peaked Hill Pastures as a 40B project so more clustering of dwellings can be achieved.