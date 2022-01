Our Island is eroding. Stronger and more frequent weather events spurred by climate change will also make it even more important for organizations like The Trustees to educate the public on environmental issues. Listen to a presentation on the second annual “State of the Coast” report highlighting climate change-driven impacts of sea level rise and storm flooding on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 12 to 1 pm. To register for Zoom access, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211, ext. 116.