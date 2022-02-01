The Cape Cod Foundation offers scholarships available to Island students

The Cape Cod Foundation’s annual scholarship application process has begun. Last year, according to a press release, the foundation awarded more than $700,000 in scholarship support to local students. The organization administers almost 100 different scholarship funds for seniors graduating from high school, current college students, and for adults planning to pursue degrees, complete certificate programs, or take professional development courses.

The deadline for most scholarships is April 1. Applicants can view an application tutorial and download the Foundation’s Scholarship Information Booklet with complete criteria, deadlines, and application requirements for each scholarship online at capecodfoundation.org.

“Donors established 13 new scholarships at the foundation for 2022, bringing more than $25,000 in potential awards to local students,” foundation president and CEO Kristin O’Malley said in the release. “Each scholarship is different; each one opens doors.”

The new scholarships for 2022 includes the following:

Nayree Painted Turtle Golfer Memorial Scholarship

For graduating high school seniors who are residents of Barnstable County or Dukes County who have been accepted at an accredited college or university. Applicants must demonstrate a passion for the arts, regardless of their chosen field of study.

Nicholas G. Xiarhos “Keep Living the Dream” Cape and Islands Scholarship

For graduating high school seniors, current college, and returning adult students from Cape Cod and the Islands to pursue education or training for a career in law enforcement, fire, rescue, or a medical-related profession. Preference for attendance at a Massachusetts public higher education institution.

Stan Samuelson Scholarship

For graduating seniors of a high school on Cape Cod or the Islands who plan to further their education by attending a two-year or four-year college, vocational/technical institute, or other post-high school educational setting. Applicants, like LGBTQ ally Stan Samuelson, must be committed to promoting LGBTQ equality through community service.

The Spark Foundation Scholarship

For graduating high school seniors, current college students, or returning adult students from Cape Cod and the Islands who have significant financial need and who demonstrate perseverance and a strong work ethic. Preference will be given to those pursuing studies in education, health care and/or social work.

The scholarship process for the foundation’s partnering organization, the Cape Cod Association, has also begun. Last year, it awarded $476,500 in heritage-based scholarships to 305 students. Criteria, deadlines, and application requirements for these scholarships are online at capecodassoc.org.