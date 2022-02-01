Chilmark: Oh weather

Oh weather, bomb cyclone or blizzard, I was just thankful after early morning rolling brownouts that we did not lose power or the internet, while many others from Aquinnah to Edgartown struggled through the day without electricity or heat. After shoveling a path to our cars and making a path for the dogs to do their business, it was only a matter of an hour before it appeared I’d never set foot outdoors. I am thankful to the Beetlebung snowplow crews, who had to make five passes to clear our roads by late morning Sunday, and even shoveled around my car. I finally took a drive at 4:40 pm, delighted the sun had not yet set, as well as an icy Menemsha dog walk.

Did you know the M.V. Seafood Collaborative started a community-supported seafood program? If you order by noon on Thursdays, you can pick up in Menemsha on Fridays. Learn more at vineyardseafood.org/buy-css. Order forms are up by Tuesday.

Menemsha Fish Market was open for a couple days before the storm. Check its Facebook page for special sales, since we did not expect to see them at all in January.

Chilmark poet Donald Nitchie leads a Poetry Workshop on Wednesdays, Feb. 2 and 16, from 4:30 to 6pm. Email the Oak Bluffs library, ccooney@clamsnet.org, prior to class to get poems for the week and the link.

The Ag Society has a host of winter events and classes, like this wooly weekend at the Ag Hall: Sheep Shearing Shindig on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 am to 1 pm; grab a cup of hot cider and learn all about shearing and sheep fiber. For the Sunday, Feb. 6, Wonderful World of Wool Workshop, from 11 am to 1 pm, registration is required at bit.ly/WorldofWoolregistry. Be sure to check out its classes and upcoming events.

Farmer and homesteader grant applications are due Feb. 12: See bit.ly/FarmerHSgrants.

Jan Buhrman invites all for a free online “Jumpstart Your Health for 2022” cooking class along with nutritionist John Bagnulo on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register at bit.ly/JumpstartCooking2022.

You can “Jumpstart Your Memoir” with Nancy Aronie’s online writing workshop, Wednesdays from 7 to 9 pm on Feb. 16 and 23, and March 2 and 9. Sign up at bit.ly/JumpstartMemoir.

The Chilmark library hosts Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan, authors of “The Babysitter: My Summers With a Serial Killer” on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6 pm. This nonfiction book “reveals the chilling and unforgettable true story of a charming but brutal psychopath through the eyes of a young girl who once called him her friend.” “Make a Hardcover Mixed-Media Journal” with Laurel Rogers over two Wednesdays at 4 pm, Feb. 16 and 23. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, get materials list, and get Zoom links. For patrons 8 and older, you can subscribe to the monthly Chilmark Book Box, with library books, toys, snacks, and more. Learn more and register at bit.ly/CLbookbox. Registration for next month’s box is open from Feb. 1 to 21. “Take and Make” craft continue on Thursdays.

Tuesdays at Pathways Arts are “Open Writing and Poetry,’ an amazing series moderated by Ron Slate, from 7 to 9 pm; you can be in-person or Zoom. For online programs, films, and inspiration, see pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom, the Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151?pwd=RGFvWHVPSXlQQVRmdUZhNE1UaGY4Zz09.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.