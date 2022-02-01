Edgartown master plan wants you

Edgartown is putting together its master plan and is looking to the community for help.

Jason King, a project director from Dover, Kohl & Partners, gave the Edgartown select board a brief presentation Monday about upcoming meetings and a timeline for the master plan, which is expected to be completed in December. King partnered with Howard Stein Hudson, an engineering firm, to create the town’s consulting team.

“The master plan Is a guiding document. It helps you make decisions when it comes to capital improvements, evaluate development proposals, it helps to guide public policy and ultimately ensure Edgartown continues to be the place that its residents, visitors and business owners want it to be,” King said.

The master plan committee is holding a community workshop from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19 at the Edgartown Library. The Feb. 16 meeting will be from 6 pm to 9 pm and feature a presentation and chance for attendees to draw their vision of the future.

The Feb. 17 and 18 workshops will be held from 10 am to 7 pm. There will also be virtual remote open studios from 11 am to 12 pm on Feb. 17 and from 4 pm to 5 pm on Feb. 18. Feb. 19 will be a work-in-progress presentation.

Another workshop will be held in the summer from June 15 to 18. King said the master plan is expected to be completed in December.

Those interested can check out the project website at https://www.engageedgartown.com/.