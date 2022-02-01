Joseph A. Re, 70, died at his home in Franklin, N.C., on Jan. 18, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Born August 13, 1951, in Brookline, he was the son of Joseph S. Re and Katherine (Sawicki) Re of Boston. Joe spent his early years in the Alston and Orient Heights section of Boston before moving with his family to the North Shore town of Peabody, where he attended local schools, became an Eagle Scout, caddied at area golf clubs, and worked several afterschool jobs to help his parents support their growing family.

After graduating from Peabody High School in 1969, Joe joined the U.S. Marine Corps on his 18th birthday. He proudly served four years with the Corps, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Upon returning home, he attended Bunker Hill Community College (Boston), UMass Boston, and Western Kentucky University at Bowling Green, where he earned a master’s degree in industrial psychology.

Joe was a human resources director and administrator for such companies as Edwards Co. (General Signal in Pittsfield, Maine), AMPAD (Holyoke), and YOU Inc. (nonprofit in Worcester).

He earned his master captain’s license, and owned and operated Sharks Landing Bait and Tackle and Orion Fishing Charter Service on Martha’s Vineyard. He also co-owned Martha’s Vineyard Candle Co., and Pyramid Coin and Paper Currency, and was the Vineyard representative for White’s Metal Detectors.

Joe was an active member of the Oak Bluffs board of appeals for many years. He was a lifelong fisherman who also enjoyed collecting coins and gemstones, gardening, and all manner of tinkering. He literally could fix anything.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda (Illingworth); his stepsons, Joshua (Rebecca) Greenley and Seth (Katherine) Greenley; and eight grandchildren, all of Franklin, N.C.; by a sister, Annette Re (Lynnfield); by brothers Gerald Re (Georgetown) and Phillip Re (Peabody); nieces, nephews and two brothers-in-law and their families. A brother, Eugene Re (Chelsea) predeceased him, as did his parents, Joe and “Kitty” Re.

A spring celebration of Joe’s life will be held at his mountain home, surrounded by the ponds and creeks, land and gardens he took such wonderful care of. His much-loved and precious family intend to honor this remarkable man with a big, happy party. Semper Fi, Joe.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home in Franklin, N.C., is assisting the Re family.