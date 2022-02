The Martha’s Vineyard Peer Recovery Support Center and the Island Wide Youth Collaborative are again offering their evidence-based nurturing workshop for families and individuals in recovery. Take advantage of this 13-week session that will help with understanding parent and child behavior in the context of substance use. The next meeting will be held at the Red House on Monday, Feb. 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Email info@mvcommunityservices.org or call 508-693-7900 for more information.