‘On My Perfect Day’ is a great book by a young writer

Brooke Keffer was 7 when she wrote and illustrated this book about what she does on her perfect day. The young author is autistic, and a friend of Island author Cynthia Riggs. The book was put together by Janet Holladay and Chris Decker at Tisbury Printer. It is reviewed here by Dan Meaney, a young man with autism. –Ed.

Cynthia and Brooke are friends.

Brooke mailed letters to Cynthia.

Brooke thanks Cynthia.

The pictures are nice.

On my perfect day

Brooke sleeps on the top bunke

Brooke drew a good pitcher of a unicorn

I catch a butterfly.

I like to eat ice cream for breakfast too.

I do NOT see a cute bee.

I like Lady bugs also.

On my perfect day I go to school and read a book Brooke writes.

On Brookes perfect day she rides a horse.

Brooke wears a princess dress.

Her favorite dog is bingo.

Brooke plays basketball.

On her best day Brooke finds

Coines and turkey.

She went to the zoo.

On my best day I climb a candy mountain.

She sees a beautiful sun set

At the end Brooke thanks Cynthia for helping her write a book.

“On My Perfect Day” is a great book.

I like it.

The first edition of “On My Perfect Day” is sold out. The second printing is available by preorder at Bunch of Grapes bookstore, 508-693-2291, and Edgartown Books, 508-627-8463.