Stitch fix

Practitioners of all types of fiber arts are welcome to head to the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 am to 2 pm. The Saturday Stitchers will gather in the meeting room to work on a project of their choice. No formal instruction is provided, but it’s a good opportunity to share your work with others, receive advice, or help someone else to progress in their sewing, knitting, embroidery, crochet, or needle lace-making project. Free and open to the public. Email oakb_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433 for more information.