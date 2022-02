Join the Little House Cafe in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 7:30 pm, for tasty tacos. Little House is serving up big flavors all winter long, with shrimp, beef, chicken, squash, tofu, and pork belly to choose from (don’t forget the guacamole). Email littlehousemv@gmail.com or call 508-687-9794 for more information.