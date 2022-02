The COVID-19 vaccine bus will be back on the Island Sunday to administer vaccines for children and adults.

On Feb. 6 from 9 am to 5 pm, the vaccine bus will offer vaccines for children ages five and up and booster shots for those 12 years and older. DJ FlavYa will return to play music as well. The bus will be located at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs. Those who want to get a vaccine or booster are asked to sign up here.