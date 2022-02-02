Girls team wins, boys idle

It was a mostly quiet week in terms of games for the girls and boys hockey teams at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. The blizzard wiped out games scheduled against rival Nantucket over the weekend.

The girls team did play on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and got back into the win column, bringing the team’s record back to an even 6-6, Coach Geoghan Coogan told The Times. “We played [Dennis-Yarmouth] as scheduled last Wednesday,” Coogan wrote in a text message. “Got right back on track after our Falmouth game.”

In that game, the girls lost 6-2 in a game that had to be moved to Falmouth because of a problem with the MV Ice Arena Zamboni.

But against D-Y, the girls hockey team was back to its winning ways. “We won 5-3, with solid play all around,” Coogan wrote.

The upcoming schedule includes a rematch against D-Y on Thursday on Island, a 5:30 pm game at home Friday against Latin Academy, and Sunday away at Sandwich. The Nantucket game was postponed until Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, the boys hockey team had one game scheduled, against Nantucket, and that was postponed, Coach Matt Mincone told The Times. The boys are scheduled to play Wednesday at home against Saint John Paul II and Saturday at Whitman Hanson.

It will have been more than two weeks since the team hit the ice in competitive action, due to midterm exams and weather.

Swimmers drop close meet to Nantucket

The Vineyarder varsity swim teams traveled to Nantucket on Tuesday for their last duel meet of the season, with the boys losing a 86-85 nailbiter and the girls losing 89-14.

The boys meet was the closest the team has ever come to beating Nantucket. The team started with a second and third place in the medley relay. The A team of co-captain Christian Flanders, Simon Hammarlund, Ronan Mullin, and Ashton Upole finished in 2:04.70, and the B team of Emmett Silva, Yossi Monahan, Andy Carr, and Grady Stalgren finished in 2:13.20 for third. Next up in the 200 free, co-captain Ruairi Mullin placed second (1:54.09), Kaua DeAssis dropped over 11 seconds for a personal best of 2:21.08 for third, and Filippo Mucci, in his first meet, swam a personal best 2:42.02 for fifth.

In the 200 meter individual medley, Andy Carr dropped almost 5 seconds for a personal best 2:41.63 for second place, and Simon Hammarlund took third with 2:56.57. The 50 freestyle was a fast, exciting race. Christian Flanders swam a personal best 23.68 for second place, and qualified for both sectional and state championships. Nathan Cuthbert finished third in 25.97, and Emmett Silva swam 26.58 for fourth. On the 100 fly, Andy Carr swam a 1:14.04 for third and Ronan Mullin 1:18.26 for fourth. The 100 free was a super-close race. Ruairi Mullin placed second in 52.86 (only 0.21 seconds behind first), Nathan Cuthbert swam a new personal best 56.48 for third, and Kaua DeAssis dropped almost 10 seconds for a personal best 1:01.90 for 4th. We had three swimmers brave the 500 free, and all three swam personal best times. Yossi Monahan swam 7:21.02 for second, Grady Stalgren 7:37.05 for third, and Filippo Mucci in 8:22.04 for fourth.

The 200 free relay made some last-minute changes in an attempt to hold back Nantucket and earn some extra points. The A relay of Christian, Kaua, Ashton, and Nathan finished first (1:47.22).

“It was an incredibly close finish, but unfortunately, the B relay of Emmett, Yossi, Filippo, and Ruairi finished third in 1:55.05, missing second by only 0.01 seconds,” Head Coach Jen Passafiume said in an email.

In the 100 back, Christian Flanders swam 1:08.03 for second, Emmett Silva dropped over 3 seconds for a new personal best 1:09.36, and Grady Stalgren swam a personal best 1:26.27. Next up was the 100 breaststroke. Simon Hammarlund dropped over a second for a personal best 1:23.79 for second place, followed by Yossi Monahan in third (1:25.40), and Ashton Upole in fourth with a personal best 1:53.65. The boys finished the meet with the 400 free relay. The A team of Andy, Nathan, Ronan, and Ruairi finished second (4:04.33), and the B team of Grady, Filippo, Simon, and Kaua finished third (4:39.78). It was down to the wire with the score, but the boys lost to Nantucket by only one point.

The girls team only had three Vineyarders participate, but had a solid showing. After being sidelined since mid-December, co-captain Olympia Hall was finally back in the pool. In the 50 free, Olympia swam a 27.77 for third, followed by Sylvia Carroll in fifth (29.25), and Lily Haynes in sixth (31.87). Lily was up again in the 100 fly, finishing in 1:18.52 for fourth. Sylvia Carroll swam a personal best 1:05.31 for fourth in the 100 freestyle. The last event for the girls was the 100 breaststroke. Olympia Hall earned first in 1:20.23.

“The team is hoping to have a few more girls back in the pool before the championships this weekend,” Passafiume said. “Congratulations to Christian Flanders, who now will be joining Ruairi Mullin at the sectional on Feb. 13, and state championships on Feb. 27.” As The Times went to press Wednesday, the swimmers participated in a one-hour swim-a-thon as a fundraiser for the team.

The winter swim season concludes on Saturday with the Cape and Island League Championships, where the team has one more chance to qualify swimmers for the postseason.

Girls, boys basketball fall to Cape Cod Academy

The Vineyard boys and girls basketball teams lost to Cape Cod Academy Tuesday. The boys, who played on the road, lost 74-49. The girls, who played at home, lost in a close 42-33 matchup.

The girls varsity team played on the road at East Bridgewater State Jr./Sr. High School as The Times went to press Wednesday. The boys varsity team will play next on Friday at Monomoy Regional High School.