Not alone during the blizzard

To the Editor:

There are services available to area senior residents of Tisbury. The day before the blizzard, I received a call from the Council on Aging to see if there was anything I needed before the storm, i.e. food, medications; would I have any problems if we lost our power? I assured her I would be OK. Mid-morning on the day of the blizzard, I received a call from the Tisbury Police Department to see if I needed anything. The call was much appreciated. Later that night I received another call from Officer Max Sherman. He was outside my house and asked if everything was OK. As the snow continued to fall, I felt very secure there was someone to come to my rescue if I needed it. Thank you to the Council on Aging who has compiled a list of seniors who may need help, and our police force who looked in on me.

Mary Ellen Larsen

Vineyard Haven