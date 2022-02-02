Pervis Payne placed on concurrent life sentences

Members of the Martha’s Vineyard chapter of Disrupt Death Row were excited and happy to hear that the Shelby County Criminal Court in Tennessee ordered death row inmate Pervis Payne to be sentenced to concurrent life sentences on Monday, according to a press release. This is a reduced sentence from the two life sentences he was ordered to serve in November for the murder of Charisse and Lacie Christopher. This new sentence will make Payne eligible for parole consideration within five years.

The case caught the attention of the Innocence Project and Islanders who made Disrupt Death Row MV to challenge the allegations of Payne being a murderer. The advocates raised awareness about Payne’s case in different ways, including a fundraiser art show displaying works by former death row inmate Ndume Olatushani and a rally at Five Corners in support of the man.

Payne’s attorney, Kelley Henry, made a statement in a press release maintaining Payne is innocent, and thanked supporters, Judge Paula Shakan, who oversaw the sentencing, and Tennessee lawmakers for modernizing the state’s intellectual disability laws that prevented Payne’s execution.

Disrupt Death Row MV members shared the sentiments Henry did.

“I continue to be blown away and humbled by the perseverance of Pervis Payne’s family and legal team. It’s truly been an honor and privilege to get to know them personally over the last year, and to play even a small role in Pervis’s fight for justice,” Disrupt Death Row MV member Carly Sousa said.

“Although the systemic racism often seems insurmountable, every once in a while, something truly wonderful occurs … it is my honor to work with his attorney, family, and friends toward gaining his freedom and helping to give him peace in his life,” fellow member Amy Cody said.

“Today was a giant step closer to his release being a reality. Pervis knows that he has a dream team on MV that goes by the name Disrupt Death Row, and when the time is right, we’ll start planning one of his welcome home parties, because we absolutely can’t wait to meet him,” fellow member Lisette Williams said.