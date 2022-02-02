Sankaty back in service

The freight ferry Sankaty went back into service on Friday after it was sidelined with a steering issue on Jan. 24.

“The crew recognized an irregularity in the steering system,” SSA spokesman Geoff Spillane emailed on Jan. 24. The vessel was taken out of service “out of an abundance of caution,” Spillane wrote.

The ferry was transferred to the Steamship Authority’s Fairhaven facility, and its runs were taken over by the Katama.

The Sankaty received new hydraulic steering systems during its last repair period, and these required an adjustment, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said.