Weslley Matheus Mendes Balbino, 23, of Edgartown, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2022. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours, Tuesday, February 8, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs. Service to follow at the funeral home. Weslley will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

