Fire damages Edgartown home

Edgartown fire Department personnel responded to a house fire Saturday morning on Hidden Cove Road.

Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times at the scene he suspected the fire began in the kitchen of the home, but the cause is still being investigated.

Residents of the home were not present when the house was on fire, according to Schaeffer.

While firefighters battled the fire, Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road was closed off between the entrance to Hidden Cove Road and the intersection of Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road and County Road near Mahoneys.