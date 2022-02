Dean’s list

Anne Culbert of Vineyard Haven, at Ithaca College.

Kya Maloney of Vineyard Haven, at the University of New Hampshire.

Charlotte Packer of Vineyard Haven, at the University of New Hampshire.

Matthew Morris of Edgartown, at the University of New Hampshire.

Kiana Casey of Edgartown, at the University of New Hampshire.

Ethan Creato of Edgartown, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.